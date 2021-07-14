Gurugram, Faridabad top jab chart in Haryana

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: More than one crore people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in Haryana till Tuesday, of which 43.14 lakh beneficiaries are in the seven districts bordering Delhi. The highest number of beneficiaries are Gurugram (15.89 lakh), followed by Faridabad (9.91 lakh).

As per the bulletin issued by the Haryana health department on Tuesday late evening, a total of 1,00,56,163 people have been vaccinated till Tuesday. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that more than 4.14 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the state while more than 3.79 lakh front line workers have also received the jab.

Similarly, more than 26.68 lakh people above 60 years, more than 27 lakh people between 45 years and 60 years and more than 38.91 lakh people between 18 to 44 years have been vaccinated. Thus, 1,00,56,163 beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far.

In response to a query regarding the possible third wave, the minister said that if a possible next wave comes, the state has made complete preparations for it and monitoring committees at the state level as well as district levels have been constituted. Instructions have also been given to constitute monitoring committees, which will include senior officials as well as representatives from the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Vij said that during the second wave there were issues regarding availability of oxygen. In view of this, the state has issued instructions to set up oxygen plants in all civil hospitals of the state and private hospitals with a capacity of more than 50 beds. Apart from this, instructions have also been given to provide piped oxygen to every bed in all civil hospitals of the state. Similarly, instructions have also been given for augmentation of manpower such as filling up of posts like doctors, nurses etc. so that the possible wave of

coronavirus can be dealt with efficiently.

backward district at bottom of graph

Besides Gurugram and Faridabad disitricts, 5,64,822 people have been vaccinated in Sonepat, 3,65,741 in Rewari, 3,54,261 in Jhajjar, 3,26,451 in Palwal. The least number of people were vaccinated in Nuh (1,25,593), the most backward district in the state. Health Minister Anil Vij said that till date more than one crore people have been administered the jab. A total of 4.14 lakh healthcare workers have also been vaccinated