STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC seeks to know about vaccination of pilots, details of those deployed for Vande Bharat mission

Senior advocate Prasad Dhakephalkar, appearing for the petitioners, stated that since February 2021, at least 13 Indian pilots have died due to coronavirus infection.

Published: 14th July 2021 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers return from London as Vande Bharat Mission at Bengaluru airport

For representational purposes (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Hearing a petition, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked a pilots' union to furnish information such as the number of pilots deployed for the `Vande Bharat' mission and their duty hours.

It also sought to know how many pilots have been vaccinated for COVID-19 so far.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a petition filed by the Federation of Indian Pilots seeking compensation for the pilots who died of COVID-19 or contracted the viral infection while doing their duty, The petition demanded priority in vaccination and insurance cover for pilots, saying they are providing an essential service.

The Union government should provide compensation of Rs 10 crore each for the families of the pilots who died due to COVID-19, it said.

Senior advocate Prasad Dhakephalkar, appearing for the petitioners, stated that since February 2021, at least 13 Indian pilots have died due to coronavirus infection.

Pilots are front-line workers who have been working through the pandemic and they should get priority in vaccination besides compensation, he said.

The Indian government launched the Vande Bharat mission to bring back Indians stranded in foreign countries following the coronavirus outbreak and resultant lockdowns.

The bench said before hearing the petition further it would like to have facts and figures.

"We want to know how many pilots are yet to be vaccinated, how many are vaccinated, how many pilots are deployed on Vande Bharat flights, what were their duty hours and so on," the court said.

The bench directed the federation to file an affidavit and posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Vande Bharat mission COVID-19 Federation of Indian Pilots
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp