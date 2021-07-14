STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Left parties upset over Chhattisgarh govt ad on road connectivity in 'Left Front-affected areas'

The 'Left-affected' and 'Left-wing extremist affected' are not the same as their political aims differ, the parties said.

Published: 14th July 2021 08:12 PM

The ad displayed in the regional Hindi dailies stated that “the state is going to have road connectivity by investing Rs 1,637 crore across the Left Front-affected areas”.

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Left parties, which recently entered into a poll alliance with the Congress in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, have raised serious objections to the advertisement of the Congress government in Chhattisgarh saying that they alleged used “right-wing terminology to defame Left parties”.

The advertisement displayed in the regional Hindi dailies stated that “the state is going to have road connectivity by investing Rs 1,637 crore during the next two years across the Left Front-affected areas”.

They argued that a “wrong impression” has been created as the advertisement apparently seems to have combined the mainstream Left parties with the extremist CPI (Maoist) in words by citing Left-influenced areas which usually is indicative of the Red zone in Chhattisgarh.

The three Left parties in the state -- Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India(CPI), Communist Party of India (M-L) Liberation have written to CM Bhupesh Baghel seeking his attention on the issue. 

“The word 'Left-affected' has inadvertently created confusion. The 'Left-affected' and 'Left-wing extremist affected' are not the same as their political aims differ. We hope your government meant Maoist-affected areas.

The Communist parties played a vital role in giving shape to parliamentary politics. We have nothing to do with the Left-wing extremist group”, said Sanjay Parate, state secretary (CPI-M), RDCP Rao (CPI), and Brijendra Tiwari (CPI-ML), in a letter jointly addressed to the CM.

The Left parties regretted alleging that the Congress government advertisement carried forward the practice of the BJP that always tried to "malign" the mainstream communist parties.

The Left parties urged the CM to instruct the authorities concerned for correction of the erroneous terminology and further ensure such usage doesn’t recur in the future. 
 

