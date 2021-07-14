STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan not getting adequate supply of Covid vaccines: State health minister

Raghu Sharma said that from June 21, the state has been completely dependent on the Centre for the availability of vaccines.

Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease are ready at a new vaccination center in Paris.

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Wednesday that while other states are being provided COVID-19 vaccines as per their demands, the state is not getting adequate supply.

Sharma said that from June 21, the state has been completely dependent on the Centre for the availability of vaccines.

"While vaccines are being provided to other states of the country as per their demands, Rajasthan is not getting vaccine in adequate supply," he said.

The minister said that 65 lakh Covid vaccine doses have been allocated to the state by the Centre for the month of July, whereas the state requires 75 lakh second doses alone.

Equal amount is needed for administering the first dose to vaccinate more people.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding about 1.5 crore doses.

Sharma said that the new variant of coronavirus has increased the possibility of the infection.

So, there is a need to speed up the vaccination process.

He said that 11 patients infected with Kappa, a new variant of coronavirus, have been found in the state.

Sharma said that although the Kappa is of a moderate intensity virus compared to the Delta and Delta Plus variants, but this variant can also be risky, if Covid protocol is not followed.

