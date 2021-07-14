STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Safer in jail than outside: Court denies bail to murder-accused who sought relief on COVID grounds 

Chintan Upadhaya and Pradeep Rajbhar had sought temporary bail citing a surge in COVID-19 cases, coronavirus variants and the pandemic.

Published: 14th July 2021 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Representational Image

By PTI

MUMBAI: Observing that the accused lodged in jails are in a "secure situation" compared to the daily working people in society who are exposed to the "outside social atmosphere", a court here had rejected the interim bail plea of Chintan Upadhaya, arrested in connection with the murder of his artist wife and her lawyer in 2015, and another accused who had sought the relief citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

A detailed order of the court was made available on Tuesday.

Chintan Upadhaya and Pradeep Rajbhar had sought temporary bail citing a surge in COVID-19 cases, coronavirus variants and the pandemic.

Hema Upadhyay, a Mumbai-based artist, and her lawyer Haresh Bhambhani were killed on December 11, 2015 and their bodies disposed of in suburban Kandivali.

Denying them relief, additional sessions judge D D Khoche said jail authorities are taking care of inmates "at their level best and therefore the pandemic could not effectively spread in the prison".

"Rather, as compared with the daily-working people in the society who are usually exposed to the outside social atmosphere, applicants/accused can be observed as comparatively in a secure situation in the jail," the judge noted.

He further observed that the second wave of the pandemic is now under control.

"Though this court may understand the feelings of the accused, even pains that they are kept in jail under this fearful situation of COVID-19, in view of the proceeding of the trial and for want of the recommendation to release the accused in a murder case on interim bail.

(But) the court cannot consider their situation, because it is the case beyond its limitation," the court added.

The court on Tuesday directed the prosecution to produce witnesses to testify before the court from the next hearing which is scheduled on July 27.

However, the trial couldn't progress due to the pandemic.

Chintan Upadhyay was arrested on December 22, 2015, for the murders and is currently in judicial custody.

The other arrested accused are Shiv Kumar Rajbhar, Pradip Kumar Rajbhar, Vijay Kumar Rajbhar and Azad Rajbhar.

Another accused Vidhyadhar continues to be absconding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp