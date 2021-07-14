Security forces destroy IED planted by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
The area was immediately cordoned off by police, Army and CRPF personnel and a bomb disposal squad was called to the spot, a police spokesman said.
Published: 14th July 2021 07:39 AM | Last Updated: 14th July 2021 07:39 AM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: A major tragedy was averted as security forces detected and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants under a chinar tree in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.
"An IED was spotted under a chinar tree on the outskirts of village Damjen in Qazigund area," a police spokesman said.
He said the area was immediately cordoned off by police, Army and CRPF personnel and a bomb disposal squad was called to the spot.
"The IED was neutralised and destroyed in-situ," he said, adding a case has been registered in this regard.