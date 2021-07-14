STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three more terrorists of Al-Qaeda outfit arrested: Uttar Pradesh Police

The official had said that an improvised explosive device (IED) was found at Ahmed's house along with explosives and a pistol.

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested three more alleged terrorists of the Al-Qaeda-linked Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, a senior official said.

Those arrested have been identified as Shakeel, a resident of Lucknow's Wazirganj; Mohammad Mustqueem of Muzaffarnagar and Mohammad Moid of New Haiderganj, Campwell Road, Lucknow.

Earlier on July 11, the UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) had arrested Minhaz Ahmed and Musheeruddin.

The ATS had claimed that they were planning explosions, including using "human bombs" at several places in Uttar Pradesh.

"On their tip-offs, some persons were called for interrogation by the ATS. The three were arrested after they accepted their involvement with the two arrested earlier," Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

About the role of the three, the ADG said Mustqueem had the knowledge of the conspiracy and had helped Minhaaz and Musheeruddin.

Moid had made a pistol available to Mustqueem through Minhaaz.

Shakeel helped Minhaaz in arranging the arms, Kumar said, adding that the three will be produced in a court for further action.

They were planning to "unleash terror activities before August 15 (Independence Day) in different cities of the state, including Lucknow, Kumar had said earlier.

"They were planning explosions at important places, memorials and crowded places, and also to use human bombs. For this, they were collecting weapons and explosives," Kumar had said.

He said members of the module are not only from Lucknow but also from Kanpur in the state.

Explosives were also seized from Musheeruddin's residence.

He said the module for the Indian subcontinent was announced by the Al-Qaeda on September 3, 2014.

Maulana Asim Umar, who headed the Al-Qaeda in the subcontinent, was killed on September 23, 2019 in an US-Afghan operation, Kumar had said.

Umar Halmandi had started the work of recruiting men for the Al-Qaeda in India and radicalise them, he said.

For this, he had identified some aggressive persons in Lucknow, appointed them and built the Al-Qaeda module, he said.

