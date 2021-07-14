STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC delegation to meet Election Commission on July 15 to press for bypolls

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee needs to get elected to the assembly by November 4 to continue as the chief minister.

Published: 14th July 2021 02:04 PM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A TMC delegation will meet Election Commission officials on July 15 to demand conduct of bypolls and pending elections to seven assembly seats of West Bengal, as the Covid situation has eased considerably.

The byelections are of critical importance to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who lost the assembly poll to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

The Constitution allows a person to occupy a ministerial position only up to six months without getting elected to a state legislature or the two Houses of Parliament.

It mandates that a minister who is not a member of legislature for six consecutive months shall cease to occupy the position at the expiration of that period.

Banerjee needs to get elected to the assembly by November 4 to continue as the chief minister.

"We will be meeting EC officials tomorrow (Thursday) in Delhi with the demand to hold pending elections and byelections to seven assembly segments. The assembly elections were held in eight phases when COVID was at an all-time high. But now the COVID situation has improved a lot.

"The EC is delaying the by-elections. Is it waiting for the third wave? We want the by-polls to be conducted as early as possible," TMC chief whip in the Rajya Sabha Sukhendu Shekhar Ray said.

Dinhata and Santipur assembly seats fell vacant after BJP leaders Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar resigned as MLAs and chose to retain their membership of Parliament.

Pramanik was inducted into the Modi government during its recent expansion.

Mamata Banerjee's pocket borough of Bhawanipore fell vacant after state minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay resigned to facilitate her election from the seat.

The TMC had fielded Chattopadhyay from Bhawanipore after the party supremo decided to take on her former protege Adhikari in Nandigram.

Byelections to Khardah and Gosaba seats in North and South 24 Parganas respectively are to be held after the death of TMC's Kajal Sinha and Jayanta Naskar due to Covid-19.

Elections to Samserganj and Jangipur seats in Murshidabad had been countermanded following the death of candidates and later postponed indefinitely as COVID-19 raged across the state during the second wave.

Currently, Mamata Banerjee and Finance Minister Amit Mitra are the two non-legislators in the ministry.

Mitra has expressed his desire to step down due to ill-health, but Banerjee needs to win a byelection to enter the state assembly.

The TMC had stormed back to power in May for a third consecutive term bagging 213 seats in the 294-member assembly.

