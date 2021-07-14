STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two LeT terror associates arrested in Budgam, ammunition recovered

Preliminary investigation has revealed that they were providing shelter, logistics, and other material support to terrorists of LeT.

Published: 14th July 2021 04:45 PM

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By ANI

BUDGAM: Two terror associates linked with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) have been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police during checking at Railway Bridge, Mohanpora in Budgam.

The police, in a press release on Wednesday, informed that they have also recovered incriminating materials and live ammunition from their possession.

As per the release, the terror associates have been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Shaksaz and Mursaleen Maqbool Bhat.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that they were providing shelter, logistics, and other material support including transportation of arms and ammunition to the terrorists of LeT in various areas of Budgam, the release stated.

The investigation also revealed the arrested accused have been in touch with Pakistani terror commanders through various social media platforms and were also in constant touch with LeT self-styled terror commanders in Kashmir.

As per the release, incriminating material, including posters of LeT and live ammunition 30 rounds of AK 47, and 7 rounds of Chinese pistol were recovered from their possession.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated.

