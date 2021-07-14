STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal Congress General Secretary resigns, slams Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Mitra put the blame on Chowdhury's choices of recruiting the Congress face at Nadia and Central Kolkata for the party's loss in Behrampur in the recent polls.

Published: 14th July 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Congress General Secretary Rohan Mitra on Wednesday resigned from his post stating that he was "humiliated" by state party president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and his "Adhir Sena clique".

In the resignation letter, he severely criticized Chowdhury stating that the latter's attitude towards him had "always been pathetic".

"The sycophants surrounding you have not only brought your downfall but also led to the ultimate downfall of the party in the state with no visible signs of revival in near future," said Mitra in his letter to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

"Your fragile ego could not handle your removal from the post of Pradesh Congress Chair Presidents back then and you decided to take it on me," Mitra further wrote.

Mitra further said, "You humiliated me by cutting my name from the campaigner's list."

Mitra put the blame on Chowdhury's choices for Congress face at Nadia and Central Kolkata for the party's loss in Behrampur in the recent polls.

"The people you brought in and put in the position of leadership show how incapable you are as the face of West Bengal Pradesh Congress," Mitra wrote.

He accused Chowdhury of hypocrisy. He wrote, "The change in your tone and narrative towards the incumbent Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister of Bengal is a proof of that".

"Your vindictive nature was clear to me right at the beginning of your second tenure, yet I went out doing the work of a foot soldier of the party," he wrote.

Mitra also hit out at Chowdhury for the alliance with the Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front (ISF) ahead of the recent Assembly polls.

"You were the one who went to Furfura to talk to Abbas, you and the CLP opened the doors for the alliance with ISF, even after the humiliation at the brigade rally on 28th February, you still carry on with the alliance which you now deny", added Mitra.

He further said: "I congratulate you on your continued reign as the Pradesh president and the 'Adhir Sena' clique which you have founded over the Indian National Congress in West Bengal. This is your legacy." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Congress General Secretary Rohan Mitra Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury West Bengal Pradesh Congress West Bengal polls
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp