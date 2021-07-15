STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

450 intern doctors go on strike in Gujarat over non-payment of Covid allowance 

After completing their MBBS course, medical students are required to undertake internships at hospitals before they are granted permission to start their own practice.

Published: 15th July 2021 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: At least 450 intern doctors of three civil hospitals attached to medical colleges run by a Gujarat government-controlled entity went on an indefinite strike on Thursday, claiming that they had not been paid the "Covid allowance" promised by the government.

The agitating intern doctors belong to medical colleges run by the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) in Sola area of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Valsad.

After completing their MBBS course, medical students are required to undertake internships at hospitals before they are granted permission to start their own practice.

According to the agitating students, the state government had in April announced that intern doctors of government and GMERS-run medical colleges will get Rs 5,000 as monthly Covid allowance over and above their stipend for the months of March till June for COVID-19 duty.

"While interns of the government-run colleges have received the allowance promised by the government, intern doctors of GMERS-run colleges were not given the sum. Although we made a representation to the authorities several times in the past, there was no positive response. Hence, 450 intern doctors of these three colleges have decided to go on an indefinite strike," one of the interns said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who handles the health portfolio, assured that the issue will be resolved soon.

In a warning tone, Patel asked the striking doctors to join duty and show some "concern" for patients.

"Internship is a must for any medical student. These students must be thankful to the government for arranging their internship at respective government hospitals and also giving them allowances. It's the government which showed a big heart, not the intern doctors," Patel claimed.

"They have to complete their internship even if we do not give any allowance, because it's a must to become a doctor. In private medical colleges, students have to pay from their pockets to do an internship. These intern doctors should show some concern for patients," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Doctors strike Intern doctors Gujarat doctors Gujarat Coronavirus Covid warriors Covid allowance
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp