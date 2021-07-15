ASI removes plaques that said Maharana Pratap's forces retreated from Haldi Ghati battle

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Thursday removed plaques at Rakta Talai in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district that said Maharana Pratap's forces retreated from the Haldi Ghati battle.

This follows the demand by several Rajput outfits and public representatives.

Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal confirmed that orders were issued to the ASI to remove the plaques.

"Yes, orders have been issued. Whatever is right, it has to be written," Meghwal told PTI when asked whether the ministry gave its its approval to remove the plaques.

ASI Jodhpur Circle Superintendent Bipin Chandra Negi said the plaques were removed on Thursday following departmental orders.

"The plaques were over 40 years old. Letters had worn out and the signages didn't belong to the ASI. They were put up by the state's Tourism Department and ASI started maintaining the sites in 2003. So, they were removed today," he said.

Earlier, Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari and Rajsamand MLA Deepti Maheshwari had raised the demand for removal of plaques with former Union Tourism minister Prahlad Singh Patel.

Chetak Smarak Samiti, Haldi Ghati, had also lodged a complaint with the Jodhpur ASI in this regard.

Negi said, "Be it the battle date or other controversies, the ASI will verify everything and put up certified information with a factual basis. History and archaeology have various basis differences, which will be taken care of."

He said new plaques will be put up by following a tendering process, which will take about 20 days.

Negi said the purpose of putting up fresh plaques is to highlight the importance of the place and the event.

The plaques were installed by the state's Tourism Department during former prime minister Indira Gandhi's visit to the region in the early 1970s.

The Haldi Ghati battle was fought between Rana of Mewar Maharana Pratap and Mughal Emperor Akbar in 1576.

While NCERT books mention the date of the battle as June 18, 1576, the date on the plaques is June 21, 1576.

Udaipur's Meera Government Girls' College history professor Chandra Shekhar Sharma said the "correct picture" will be provided to the generations to come.

"This was a misconception from over 40 years. Science and history are two subjects where old notions change when new facts arise. I had raised objection on the wrong information being provided to people. Now, it will be removed and facts will be provided to future generations," he said.