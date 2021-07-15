Chhattisgarh: Three Maoists killed in gun-battle with security forces

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Security forces on Thursday gunned down three cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in an exchange of fire at Bhairamgarh in an edgy district of Dantewada, about 450 km south of Raipur.

“Based on the intelligence inputs about the movement of Maoists in the region, a team of District Reserve Guards (DRG) left on a search operation. There was an encounter at around 6 pm at the hilly terrain of Dholkal and Pedapal. Three Maoists were killed. The bodies have been identified”, said Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava.

Two of the three rebels killed were carrying a bounty of Rs one lakh.

The forces also recovered three country made weapons, three kg IED and other items of daily use, the SP added.

There was however no report of any injury or casualty sustained by the forces.

Dantewada in south Bastar is among the 14 Maoist-affected districts of Chhattisgarh.