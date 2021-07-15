STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class 12 results: Complete tabulation, moderation of marks in time-bound manner, CBSE tells schools

Results will be declared on the basis of an alternated assessment policy announced by CBSE that takes into consideration the marks of classes 10, 11 and 12 besides internal assessment and projects.

Published: 15th July 2021 09:24 PM

CBSE

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday directed schools affiliated to it to complete tabulation and moderation of marks for class 12 students in a time-bound manner so that the result can be declared by July 31.

The board exams for class 12 were cancelled in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

"As the board has to declare the result latest by July 31, schools are requested to follow the schedule strictly and complete the moderation within schedule. If any school is left to complete the moderation within the stipulated schedule, their result will be declared separately after July 31."

"It is important to reiterate that the common objective before all of us is the declaration of valid, reliable and unbiased results of the students in the pandemic situation," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a letter to school principals.

The board said that the portal for finalisation and moderation of results will open from July 16 to July 22.

"Moderating marks of class 11 and 12 will be a great responsibility, which has to be done in a manner to ensure justice and fairness to students.

Any differential application of policy across schools may result in either adverse impact or undue gain for some students.

"It should be kept in mind that the responsibility of the result committee is being exercised on the behalf of CBSE for the entire student population and should not be seen as limited to that of a particular school.

Schools are mandated to moderate the marks in such a manner that the results are comparable and no student should suffer because of any unequal application of policy within a school or across schools," Bhardwaj said.

To aid the schools, CBSE has provided marks, including distribution of the marks, based on the best performance of the previous three years which is taken as reference for the purpose of moderation.

"Schools are once again directed to follow the reference distribution while moderating marks. Also, to ensure comparability and fairness at the higher range of marks, schools should exercise due diligence and ensure that there is no bunching of total marks in the range of 95 and above."

"They will, therefore, have to restrict the number of students at each level of overall marks from 95 and above to ensure that this number is not more than the number of students scoring these overall marks, as per the best historic performance of the last three years," the examination controller said.

The software developed by CBSE for the purpose has two sections -- subject-wise moderation and overall moderation.

"A complete tabulation sheet will be visible for schools comprising all components of marks. And schools should first go through the guidelines and understand before undertaking moderation of marks.

It may also be ensured that the 'submission' button needs to be pressed only when you are confirmed that moderation done by you is 100 per cent correct.

"In case, it is observed that a school has not followed the directions, CBSE before preparation result will moderate the marks to bring the awarded marks in consonance with the objectives of the policy. The changes made by the schools in data will be recorded by CBSE. If it is observed that the policy has not been followed to the letter and spirit by schools, CBSE may initiate action against such as stipulated in the policy," he added.

