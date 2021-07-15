STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar: Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Kundan has created quite a sensation through his Madhubani paintings based on the PM’s speeches, mainly, on the importance of face masks and vaccination.

Published: 15th July 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kundan Kumar Roy

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  Colour-blindness has not deterred him from creating a colourful world of Madhubani paintings. He has come out with many pieces, including drawing themes from the speeches of PM Narendra Modi on the importance of vaccination in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kundan Kumar Roy, 35, is an MBA and a gifted sculptor as well. Congenitally colour-blind, he has created quite a sensation through his Madhubani paintings based on the PM’s speeches, mainly, on the importance of face masks and vaccination. The PM’s first address to the nation on the eve of one-day ‘Janata Curfew’ last year became Roy’s leitmotiv.

“I drew the map of India in the palm of the Prime Minister in the Madhubani painting with the help of my sister Ankita, who filled colours in the painting,” said Roy. His second painting in support of the PM’s message was on protocols with a message: ‘Stay Home. Be Safe. Support lockdown.’ 

Roy credits his late mother for inspiring him. “She wanted me to explore the world of colours — a challenge for me,” he said. He is supported by his brother Chandan Kumar, sister Ankita and wife Sujata in filling colours on the paintings.

Roy’s three recent paintings on vaccination have won appreciation from the state health department. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pratyay Amrit has made one of the paintings on vaccination the DP as his WhatsApp status. The painting has also been tweeted by a large number of people.

Roy wants to gift the PM a set of his paintings on the themes of his speeches in the fight against Covid-19. His motivational painting on Bihar Assembly polls was used as a promotional by Election Commission. He also has a a series of paintings on the folksongs of Bihar’s nightingale Sharda Sinha, besides depicting other themes related to environment and social causes. Youth president of ‘National Human Welfare Council’ and brand ambassador of ‘My Planet My Need’, Roy has won several state and national-level awards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
color blind painter Kundan Kumar Roy Madhubani paintings
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp