Congress holds protest against fuel price hike in Gurugram

By IANS

GURUGRAM: Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Thursday launched a signature campaign at a petrol pump here to protest against the fuel price rise.

Congress leaders and party workers also held protests at petrol pumps in several parts of the city, demanding a complete rollback of the fuel price hike. Congress workers raised slogans during the demonstration against the fuel price hike.

Selja attacked the BJP-JJP led Haryana government and the central government, saying regular hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel are adding to the "sky-rocketing expenses" of households.

The Congress leaders sought an immediate rollback of the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

"The people are battling the coronavirus pandemic and the government has increased the prices of diesel and petrol. The petrol price has touched Rs 100 per litre in the states. It's like the central government and the state government don't even think about the general public's problems," Selja said.

"The government is profiteering at the expense of the people, it is an example of extorting money from people," she added.

We urge the Centre through this protest to roll back the increase in excise duty on petrol and give the benefit to the people, she said.