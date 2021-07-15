STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress will fight Punjab assembly polls under Amarinder Singh, confirms Harish Rawat

Published: 15th July 2021 04:45 PM

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid speculation over Navjot Singh Sidhu getting a bigger role in the party in Punjab, the Congress leadership is working out a formula for Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu to work together.

AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs of the party Harish Rawat said Singh will continue as chief minister when the next assembly elections are fought.

"We are working out a formula where both the chief minister and Sidhu could work together," he told reporters.

"Amarinder Singh will continue as chief minister of Punjab and the party will go to polls with him in the top position," he also said.

He, however, said that the party president's final approval on the Punjab unit revamp is awaited.

Rawat said the Congress wants that both should work towards uniting the party and steering it to victory in the next assembly polls, slated early next year.

Both Sidhu and Singh have been at loggerheads with each other and have made public statements against each other, prompting the party to set up a three-member panel headed by Mallikarjun Kharge to end factionalism.

Sources said Sidhu could land up with a bigger role in the party's revamp in Punjab ahead of assembly polls.

The sources add that the Punjab Congress could have two working presidents too, in a bid to accommodate all sections, regions, religions and castes.

The party will announce a major revamp in Punjab in the next few days which may see a new PCC chief.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has met Singh, and Sidhu has met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The chief minister has told reporters that any decision with regard to the party will be acceptable to all and will be implemented.

Sidhu is also learnt to have told the leadership that any of its decisions will be acceptable.

Sidhu is keen for a bigger role in the revamped organisation ahead of assembly elections.

The party leadership has met almost all senior leaders and legislators from Punjab and taken their views before initiating the changes in the organisation.

Comments

