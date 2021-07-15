STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gauhati HC directs Nagaland government to reopen anganwadis

Peitioner's advocate Neiteo Koza submitted that lactating mothers and children were deprived of their required nutrition due to the closure of the angawadis.

Published: 15th July 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

The Kohima bench of Gauhati High Court

The Kohima bench of Gauhati High Court (Photo | kohimahighcourt.gov.in)

By PTI

KOHIMA: The Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court directed the Nagaland government to reopen the anganwadi centres in the state. Hearing a public interest litigation, the bench of Justice Songkhupchung Serto and Justice S Hukato Swu gave the directions on Wednesday.

On behalf of the petitioner, Advocate Neiteo Koza submitted that lactating mothers and children were deprived of their required nutrition due to the closure of the angawadis.

In view of the pandemic, the economically- disadvantaged section of the society has even more need for nutrition supplement to build their immune system against COVID-19 and thus the state government should reopen the anganwadi centres, she said.

The court obeserved, "It is common knowledge that the poor has been hit the hardest during this pandemic and they are in need of every help that can be provided. Therefore, it should be the endeavor of everyone responsible to make such services or benefits available at their door steps."

The court directed the state government and the departments of Social Welfare, and Food & Civil Supplies to reopen the anganwadi centres and provide benefits to the people as per their entitlements. Fixing the next date of hearing on July 28, the court asked the government respondents to file an affidavit of compliance, and response to the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gauhati High Court Nagaland government Nagaland anganwadis Anganwadi reopening
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp