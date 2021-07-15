STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'He should tell about the health services in UP': Owaisi's Laila-Majnu jibe at Adityanath

He said in the state which sent PM Narendra Modi to the Lok Sabha twice, three to four lakh families lost their near and dear ones to Covid in the second wave.

SAMBHAL: AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday described Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as his "Majnu" and himself as "Laila", saying instead of targeting him in every interview, the BJP leader should tell about the health services in the state.

"There is 40 per cent shortfall in health sub-centres in rural UP and there no specialist doctor in 84 per cent health centres," Owaisi told reporters here.

"They did not have wood to cremate or place to bury bodies. The state government had failed to provide oxygen," the Hyderabad MP alleged.

"The CM, who has become my 'Majnu' and crying 'Laila-Laila' in all interviews, should tell about health services in the state," he said.

Owaisi also took a swipe at the state government over the draft population control bill, terming it a bid to befool the youth, for which unemployment has become a problem.

"On November 22, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in the Lok Sabha that against 4,509 posts, there are only 1,344 doctors in UP. And you are talking about population control," he said attacking the UP CM.

