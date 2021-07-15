STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Man held for killing his girlfriend's stepmother for opposing their relationship

During the probe, police found that Sameer Dalvi, the lover of the woman's daughter, had killed her and dumped her body in the bushes by the riverside.

Published: 15th July 2021 11:16 AM

For representational purposes (File | Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THANE: A 24-year-old man has been arrested from a village in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly killing his girlfriend's stepmother for opposing their relationship, police said on Thursday. The highly-decomposed body of the 39-year-old victim was recovered on July 10 near a river in Guravali village in Kalyan taluka, they said.

During the probe, police found that Sameer Dalvi, the lover of the woman's daughter, had killed her and dumped her body in the bushes by the riverside. Dalvi was in love with the stepdaughter of the victim, although the latter opposed their relationship, police said.

"Recently, on the birthday of the victim, the accused had visited her home to greet her. But her stepmother objected to his presence and asked him whether he was worthy of marrying her daughter. Annoyed over it, he hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her and executed his plan on July 4," a police official said.

The victim worked in the conservancy department of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). Her family members carried out a search to trace her, but in vain. Later, a missing person's report was filed at Kalyan taluka police station, he said, adding that Dalvi was arrested after her body was found.

A local court has remanded Dalvi in police custody till July 17.

