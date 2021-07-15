STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Narendra Dabholkar murder case: HC permits accused to travel for father's final rites

The court had granted bail to Vikram Bhave in May, but had directed him not to leave Pune city where the case is being tried.

Published: 15th July 2021 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Rationalist Narendra Dabholkar

Rationalist Narendra Dabholkar (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday permitted Vikram Bhave, an accused in the murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, to travel to Ratnagiri to perform the final rites of his father, who died on June 25.

The court had granted bail to Bhave in May, but had directed him not to leave Pune city where the case is being tried.

The accused filed an application this week, seeking permission to travel to Ratnagiri so that he can perform the final rites of his father.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar on Thursday permitted Bhave to go to Ratnagiri for three weeks and directed him to appear before the local police station once a week.

The court also directed the accused to report to the Deccan police station in Pune on his return three weeks later.

Bhave was accused of helping the other accused - Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar - who allegedly shot Dabholkar on August 20, 2013 in Pune, with a recce of the spot and escape route after the crime.

The CBI arrested Bhave was arrested in the case on May 25, 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Vikram Bhave Narendra Dabholkar
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp