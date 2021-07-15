STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi pays homage to ex-Tamil Nadu CM K Kamaraj on birth anniversary

Kamaraj was a key organisational leader of the Congress and played a crucial role in the elevation of first Lal Bahadur Shastri and then Indira Gandhi as prime minister.

Published: 15th July 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu CM K Kamaraj (L) and PM Narendra Modi

Former Tamil Nadu CM K Kamaraj (L) and PM Narendra Modi. (File photo| EPS and PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to Congress stalwart K Kamaraj on his birth anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to national development and social empowerment.

A former chief minister of erstwhile Madras State, now Tamil Nadu, Kamaraj was a key organisational leader of the Congress and played a crucial role in the elevation of first Lal Bahadur Shastri and then Indira Gandhi as prime minister.

Differences between the old guards led by him and Gandhi later led to a split in the party. Born in 1903, Kamaraj died in 1975.

In his tributes, Modi said, "Paying homage to the great Shri K.Kamaraj on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to national development and social empowerment. His emphasis on education, healthcare and women empowerment continue to inspire the people of India."

TAGS
Narendra Modi K Kamaraj K Kamaraj anniversary Tamil Nadu
