STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC quashes Allahabad HC direction imposing blanket ban on DJ operators

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari said the scope of the writ petition cannot be widened like this by the high court without any pleading or prayer for the state.

Published: 15th July 2021 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Coming to the rescue of thousands of DJ operators in Uttar Pradesh who perform at weddings and birthday parties to earn livelihood, the Supreme Court on Thursday quashed a direction of the Allahabad High Court imposing a blanket ban on operation of DJ services.

The high court ought not have passed the direction without hearing the affected parties, the apex court said.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari said the scope of the writ petition cannot be widened like this by the high court without any pleading or prayer for the state.

During the hearing, senior advocate S R Singh, appearing for one of the parties, said the high court passed the order in individual writ petition which could not have been converted into a Public Interest Litigation.

Singh said there were no pleadings made in the writ petition seeking relief for the entire state but the high court widened the scope and imposed a blanket ban besides issuing slew of other directions.

The bench observed that two parties were aggrieved and the high court expanded the scope to a PIL.

Advocate Dushyant Parashar, appearing for DJ association, said the blanket ban direction violates Article 16 and Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India.

He said the general direction given by the high court is in the teeth of last year verdict in Anuradha Bhasin case related to internet suspension in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in which it was held that Article 19(1) (g) is a Constitutional guarantee subject to reasonable restrictions and cannot be taken away.

Parashar said the general direction takes away the Constitutional guarantee enshrined in Article 19(1) (g) and Article 16 and thus amounts to blanket stay on the constitutional guarantees and is hence illegal and unconstitutional.

The high court had in August, 2019 issued a slew of directions and imposed a blanket ban on operation of DJ services, terming the noise generated by them as "unpleasant" and of "obnoxious level".

The apex court in October 2019 stayed the high court's direction and it had later said that applications filed by DJ operators will be considered by authorities concerned and if they are in accordance with law, permission may be granted.

Parashar had earlier told the apex court that DJ players used to make their living by offering their services during marriages, birthdays and other ceremonies but due to the blanket ban imposed by the high court, they are unable to take care of their families.

The high court order had passed the directions on the writ petition by taking into account the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and the apex court's direction of 2005, which had dealt with implication of noise pollution in day-to-day life of people.

"Under the Rules, 2000, no permission for DJ shall be granted by the authority for the reason that noise generated by DJ is unpleasant and obnoxious level. Even if they are operated at the minimum level of the sound it is beyond permissible limits under the Schedule of the Rules, 2000," the high court had said in one of its directions.

The high court had directed the authorities to set up a toll-free number for citizens to make complaints with regard to playing of loudspeakers, public address systems, DJs or any musical instrument beyond the permissible limit of sound.

In October 2019, the apex court had sought response from the state government on a plea against the high court order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DJ operators Allahabad High Court Supreme Court
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp