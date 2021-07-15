STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union Health Minister Mandaviya slams states over Covid vaccine shortage

Mandaviya, criticising the states for issuing “useless statements”, alleged that they have mismanaged the inoculation drive.

Published: 15th July 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI, BENGALURU: Newly-appointed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya got into a collision mode with states on Wednesday, slamming them for “creating panic” among people over alleged shortage of vaccines.The Central Government also raised concerns over the slow pace of vaccination at private hospitals. It reviewed the situation in 15 states, including Karnataka, on Wednesday.

Mandaviya, criticising the states for issuing “useless statements”, alleged that they have mismanaged the inoculation drive. “The states had been informed of available supplies in advance, but they failed to plan accordingly,” he said, denying that there is a shortage of vaccines.

However, officials from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarkahand and West Bengal confirmed to The New Indian Express that they were facing a shortage of vaccines on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal have shut many vaccination centres due to lack of vaccines over the last one week. In Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, there is a decline in average daily vaccinations since the high of June 21-26.Mandaviya said 11.46 crore doses were available in June and the numbers have increased to 13.5 crore this month. Of these, 1.5 crore doses are meant for private hospitals.

Terming the pace of vaccination at Private Covid Vaccination Cenres (PCVCs) a worry, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the issue should be addressed immediately. “Many have not placed any indent for the earmarked quantum of vaccines,” he added.But Dr Prasanna HM, president, Private Hospitals and Nursing Association, Karnataka, said they have sent an advisory to 6,000 private hospitals in the State to complete the indenting process by Thursday.Private hospitals in the State can indent up to 15 lakh doses. Prasanna said that frequent changes in vaccine procurement guidelines and no clarity on who to make the payments had led to delays in indenting. 

“First, we were asked to indent on KPME and then on CoWIN. Also, they said the payment should go to NMH earlier, but now we are directed to pay manufacturers directly,” he added.Bhushan said, “State governments need to facilitate the vaccine procurement by PCVCs. They should review the status of vaccines on a daily basis and ensure indents for the earmarked quantum are quickly placed with the private vaccine manufacturers,” In some states, even though vaccines have been lifted, the administration has been slow, he pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mansukh Mandaviya COVID vaccine COVID 19 vaccine shortage
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp