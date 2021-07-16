Assam Congress MP writes to Mamata over kidney racket 

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to conduct a probe into a kidney trade racket that was reportedly traced to Kolkata.

“I am writing this letter to bring to your kind notice the heinous incidents of kidney removal. As per media reports, several people have been victimised by the organ trafficking racket,” he wrote.

Gogoi wrote that the racket targeted villagers, who were under financial distress, by promising to pay them about 3-4 lakh rupees in exchange for kidney. The racket has been traced to Kolkata,” Gogoi wrote to Mamata.

Citing media reports, he said all activities happened at a Kolkata hospital.“The pandemic has pushed people further into poverty and paved the way for such abominable incidents. In the hour of grief, we must stand in solidarity with the victims. Remaining committed to the protection of our people, we must send out a strong message to reflect our commitment to the aggrieved,” the MP further wrote.