STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Banks consortium gets over Rs 792 crore in Vijay Mallya loan default case: ED

Last month too, the banks consortium had realised more than Rs 7,181 crore in the Mallya case after a similar sale of attached shares.

Published: 16th July 2021 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The consortium of banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday recovered Rs 792 crore from absconding businessman Vijay Mallya by selling shares of Kingfisher Airlines. The Enforcement Directorate, which had attached several assets and properties of Vijay Mallya, had handed over the shares to the consortium.

The ED, in a statement on Friday, said that the consortium has so far recovered Rs 7,181.50 crore by liquidating assets handed over to it by enforcement agency. On June 23 this year, the SBI-led consortium had realised Rs 5,824 crore by selling of Mallya’s shares in United Breweries to Heineken NV. Besides recoveries from Vijay Mallaya, the ED has also recovered money from fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

Recently, Fugitive Economic Offense Court allowed banks to take control of assets worth Rs 1,060 crore in the PNB loan fraud case involving Nirav Modi. ED had also confiscated Rs 330 crore from the businessman who is lodged in UK jail.  On July 1, 2021, Purvi Modi, sister of Nirav Modi, had transferred Rs 17.25 crore from her foreign bank account to ED.

Earlier, ED has also handed over assets worth Rs 3,729 crore to the SBI-led consortium including shares of Rs 3,645 crore, demand draft of Rs 54.33 crore and immovable properties worth Rs 29.57 crore. According to the Enforcement Directorate, Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi together have defrauded public sector banks of Rs 22,586 crore. Till date, ED has transferred assets worth Rs 12,762.25 crore to the public sector banks and confiscated assets of Rs 329.67 crore.

As on date, assets worth 58% of the total loss to the banks have been either confiscated or handed over to banks. ED has, so far, attached/seized assets of Rs 18,217.27 crore under the provision of PMLA in cases involving the three businessmen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Bank of India SBI anti-money laundering law Vijay Mallya Enforcement Directorate ED Vijay Mallya loan default case
India Matters
People wait to get inoculated against COVID-19 at vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Centre warns states against complacency as Covid cases rise again
In year 2019, the circle delivered total 10,740 liters of Gangajal from April-June. 
Uttarakhand postal circle gears up for doorstep delivery of Gangajal
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)
TN woman kills potential rapist, let off under Section 100 of IPC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp