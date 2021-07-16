STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class 10 results of Maharashtra board declared; 99.95% students pass

No examination was held for the Secondary School Certificate examination this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the marks were calculated based on the internal assessment.

Published: 16th July 2021 03:21 PM

By PTI

PUNE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday declared the results for Class 10 students and recorded its highest ever passing percentage of 99.95 per cent.

No examination was held for the Secondary School Certificate examination (Class 10) this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the marks were calculated based on the internal assessment of the students' performance, an official said.

"This year, the evaluation was done based on the internal assessment scores, which schools sent to the board. While a total of 15,75,806 fresh students had registered, the board received marks of 15,75,752 students, of which 15,74,994 have passed. The passing percentage is at 99.95 per cent, which is 4.65 per cent more than last year," board chairman Dinkar Patil said.

At least 82,802 students, who repeated the class, registered for the evaluation this year, and of these 74,618 students have passed, which is 90.25 per cent, the official said, adding that 957 students have scored 100 per cent marks in the evaluation.

According to the board, out of the nine divisions in the state, Konkan division recorded 100 per cent passing percentage, while Nagpur registered the lowest passing percentage at 99.84 per cent. The passing percentage among girls was 99. 96 per cent, while 99.94 per cent of boys and 97.84 per cent differently-abled students passed the evaluation.

The MSBSHSE will be conducting a CET for admissions to first year of junior college (FYJC), the official said.

"Exam forms for CET for FYJC admissions will be made available on July 19. Students have to indicate if they wish to give CET or not. It is optional for all.

Tentatively, the CET will be conducted on August 21, but details regarding that will be declared soon," Patil said.

