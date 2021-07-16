STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held in Kolkata for masquerading as ED officer, trying to dupe TMC MP

The accused impersonating as an ED officer offered him help in several cases lodged with the central agency. Sen got sceptical and contacted our officers in Lalbazar.

Published: 16th July 2021 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police on Friday said it has arrested a person for allegedly impersonating as an officer of the Enforcement Directorate and offering help to Trinamool Congress MP Santunu Sen in dealing with several cases lodged with the agency in lieu of money.

The person, who was apprehended late on Thursday from the Esplanade bus terminus, has been identified as Chandan Roy (38).

He is a resident of Dum Dum area, a senior officer said.

"The MP got a call from an unknown number. The accused impersonating as an ED officer offered him help in several cases lodged with the central agency. Sen got sceptical and contacted our officers in Lalbazar.

"Acting on the complaint, we started tracking the number and unearthed details of the man," he said.

A case was lodged at the Kareya Police Station, the officer said, adding that the policemen laid a trap and apprehended the man from 12B bus stand in Esplanade area.

The mobile phone, which was used to call the TMC Rajya Sabha MP, has been seized, he said.

"The man has also tried to blackmail several other persons in the same way. We have found that there were other complaints lodged against him," the officer said.

The development comes less than two weeks after a 28- year-old man was arrested for masquerading as a joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and organising dubious immunisation camps in the city, where people were administered fake vaccines, including TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty.

