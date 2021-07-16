STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Narada accused could not be produced in court due to Mamata's presence in office, CBI tells HC

The central agency also pointed to the presence of the state's Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in the Bichar Bhavan premises, within which the CBI court is located, quoting media reports.

Published: 16th July 2021 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the first day of the new assembly session on Saturday

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The CBI on Thursday claimed in the Calcutta High Court that it could not physically produce the four leaders who were arrested in the Narada sting tapes case before the designated court on May 17, owing to the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in its office and that of a large "unruly" crowd outside.

The central agency, which has made a transfer application before the high court for shifting the Narada case to itself, also pointed to the presence of the state's Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in the Bichar Bhavan premises, within which the CBI court is located, quoting media reports.

It said in the counter-affidavit in reply to the affidavits in-opposition filed by the West Bengal government that state ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee had to be produced before the designated court through the virtual mode due to the prevailing situation in and outside the CBI office, where the four accused were kept following their arrest on May 17.

The CBI also termed as false the state government's pleadings that the agency's office and its officers were not under siege.

In its affidavit, the CBI said some time after the four leaders were brought to its office at the Nizam Palace complex, the chief minister arrived there and demanded unconditional release of the arrested accused persons and dared its officials to arrest her as well.

"The chief minister remained present in that chamber for nearly six hours and caused hindrance to CBI officers in discharging their duties," it said.

The CBI went on to add that "huge numbers of unruly mob gathered at the main gate of Nizam Palace, gheraoed the premises and started pelting stones".

The five-judge bench will hear the matter again on August 16.

The bench had earlier allowed CBI to file affidavits in-reply after taking on record affidavits by the state government, Banerjee and Ghatak on a direction by the Supreme Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Calcutta High Court Mamata Banerjee Narada sting tapes case
India Matters
People wait to get inoculated against COVID-19 at vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Centre warns states against complacency as Covid cases rise again
In year 2019, the circle delivered total 10,740 liters of Gangajal from April-June. 
Uttarakhand postal circle gears up for doorstep delivery of Gangajal
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)
TN woman kills potential rapist, let off under Section 100 of IPC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp