Naxals attack, kill villager in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh

This is the second such attack in the district this week, as a 32-year-old villager was killed by Naxals in Kutru area of the district on July 11.

Published: 16th July 2021 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Naxals

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BIJAPUR: A 50-year-old man was allegedly attacked and killed by Naxals at a village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Nukanpal village under Modakpal police station limits, where the victim Mura Kudiam, had gone to attend a family function on Thursday, an official said.

As per preliminary information, some armed ultras dressed as civilians surrounded Kudiam, a native of Usoor area, and attacked him multiple times with sharp-edged weapons and sticks in front of villagers, the official said.

Naxals dumped Kudiam's body on the road, before fleeing the scene, he said, adding that the exact cause for the attack is yet to be ascertained.

A police team rushed to the site and the body was shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

This is the second such attack in the district this week, as a 32-year-old villager was killed by Naxals in Kutru area of the district on July 11.

In October last year, the outlawed CPI (Maoist) had claimed responsibility for killing 25 people, including some of its cadres, in separate incidents in the insurgency-hit Bijapur district for allegedly acting as police informers.

