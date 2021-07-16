STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM asks states with rising COVID-19 cases to take proactive steps to prevent third wave

During an interaction with chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala, he said that 80 per cent of the new Covid cases last week were from these states.

Published: 16th July 2021 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

A doctor administers Covaxin vaccine against the coronavirus during a vaccination for those above age 18 in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged states where COVID-19 cases are rising to take proactive measures to prevent a third wave and stressed on moving forward with the strategy of test, track, treat and 'tika (vaccine)'.

Modi said apprehensions about a third wave of the coronavirus are being expressed with number of cases in some states a matter of concern.

Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra and Kerala is a matter of grave concern for the country, Modi said.

It is very important that the states, where cases are increasing, should take proactive measures to prevent any possibility of a third wave, the prime minister said.

"We have to move forward with our strategy of test, track, treat and tika," Modi said, adding that special attention needs to be paid to micro-containment zones.

Emphasising on the need to prevent crowds from gathering at public places, Modi said there is a need to be aware, alert and strict in this regard.

He said funds are being made available to all states for making available new intensive care unit (ICU) beds, increasing testing capacity and for all other needs.

Recently, the central government released an emergency COVID-19 response package of more than Rs 23,000 crore, Modi pointed out.

The prime minister on Tuesday had interacted with chief ministers of eight North-Eastern states, another region of concern, through video conferencing, and had said the vaccination drive needs to be continuously ramped up to deal with the pandemic.

He had also said that it is a matter of concern that big crowds are thronging hill stations and market areas without masks and social distancing.

People wait to get inoculated against COVID-19 at vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
