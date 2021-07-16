STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan issues fresh guidelines to combat COVID, bans gatherings ahead of festivals

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Friday issued fresh guidelines announcing curbs on gatherings ahead of upcoming religious festivals to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The three-tier public discipline guidelines 5.0 will come into effect from July 17.

As per the guidelines, religious processions of 'Kavad Yatra' and gatherings on Eid-ul-Adha will not be permitted in the wake of the pandemic.

Chaturmas festival is organised in many places of the state by the Jain community and many other people.

This event lasts for four months.

Devotees from all over the world come to participate in this event.

Such events will not be allowed in any public and religious place, the guidelines said.

They said there will be a ban on all religious events.

The government appealed to people to take adequate precautions and follow the coronavirus protocol.

As far as possible, stay at home and offer prayers with family members, it said.

As per the guidelines, swimming pools will not be allowed to open.

Public parks will remain open from 5 am to 4 pm, they said, adding persons who have taken at least one dose (first dose) of Covid vaccine will be allowed to enter parks from 4 pm to 8 pm.

All the district magistrates, commissioners of police have been instructed to ensure strict compliance of "No Mask No Movement".

The district administration will ensure monitoring of violation of quarantine rules and Covid appropriate behavior in all urban and rural areas, the guidelines said.

The state recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 9,53,292, according to an official report issued here.

No fresh Covid fatality was recorded in the state on Friday.

The death toll due to the infection stands at 8,947, it said.

Of the new cases, eight were reported from Udaipur and seven from Jaipur among other others, it said.

A total of 9,43,842 people have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 503, the report added.

People wait to get inoculated against COVID-19 at vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
