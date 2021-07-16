STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Roshni scam: CBI searches premises of three IAS officers, others in Jammu, Srinagar

The case pertains to ownership rights given to alleged encroachers on government land, which is also known as the Roshni scam, the officials said.

Published: 16th July 2021 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

After demonetisation, raids were almost a daily affair for the Enforcement Directorate, IT personnel and CBI. Over Rs 266 crore found at a Malappuram bank and the raids on the former TN Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao at his office and residence were a few instances that stood out.

Representational Purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Friday conducted searches at nine locations in Srinagar and Jammu at the premises of three IAS officers, a politician and other officials in connection with the Roshni scam, officials said here.

The searches were spread across the premises of former divisional commissioner, Kashmir Basharat Ahmad Dar (a 1989-batch IAS officer), Mehboob Iqbal (a 1990-batch IAS officer), (former??) Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Ejaz Iqbal (a 1995-batch IAS officer) and politician Sajjad Parvez, they added.

The case pertains to ownership rights given to alleged encroachers on government land, which is also known as the Roshni scam, the officials said.

Premises linked to other officials, including former assistant commissioner, Nazool, Srinagar and former tehsildar, Nazool, Srinagar were also searched.

"During the searches conducted so far, incriminating documents including conferment of ownership rights, documents pertaining to several immovable properties located at Srinagar, Jammu, New Delhi, fixed deposits of more than Rs 25 lakh, cash of Rs 2 lakh (approximately), keys of six bank lockers and a number of bank accounts have been unearthed," CBI Spokesperson Joshi said.

The central agency had taken over the investigation into the Roshni scam on the orders of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

"It was alleged that the ownership rights of state land measuring around 7 Kanals 7 Marlas situated at a prime location in Srinagar were conferred arbitrarily on an ineligible applicant at a throwaway price, thereby causing a huge loss to the state exchequer. It was further alleged that the land category was also arbitrarily changed by the then public servants, who were members of the Price Fixation Committee (PFC)," Joshi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Roshni scam
India Matters
People wait to get inoculated against COVID-19 at vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Centre warns states against complacency as Covid cases rise again
In year 2019, the circle delivered total 10,740 liters of Gangajal from April-June. 
Uttarakhand postal circle gears up for doorstep delivery of Gangajal
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)
TN woman kills potential rapist, let off under Section 100 of IPC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp