Rule of law restored in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi: Modi 

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, putting an end to all speculations about a leadership change in the state.

Addressing a gathering at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) after laying the foundation stone of about 205 development projects/works worth Rs 1,583 crore, Modi lauded efforts of Yogi Adityanath-led UP government, especially in combating the second wave of the Covid pandemic and making the state safe for women, cracking down on mafia and terrorist groups.

“UP under Yogiji’s leadership has combated the second Covid-19 wave effectively. The state has emerged as a leader in the country in terms of testing and vaccination. We’ve announced Rs 23,000 crore-plus special emergency response package for Covid-19 preparedness and hope that the state will benefit from it,” the PM said. Praising the CM’s efforts to improve the state’s law and order situation, the PM said the BJP government has ensured that the rule of law prevails, and women feel safe outdoors.

“Today there is Kanoon Raj (rule of law) in UP and the Mafia Raj and Aatankwad are under control. Parents of girls no longer live in fear, as those who troubled girls and women cannot hide from the law anymore,” he maintained. The PM lashed out at the previous government for alleged corruption and nepotism. “Unlike the governments of the past, which ran on bhrashtachar (corruption) and bhai bhatijawad (nepotism), the present government in the state is running with Vikasvaad (commitment to development).”

He was particularly critical of Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government. “We got the mandate to serve the country in 2014. Then also similar efforts were being made from Delhi and funds being released for UP’s development, but those development works were blocked by Lucknow.”

PM inaugurates convention centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the International Cooperation and Convention Centre— Rudraksh, built with Japanese assistance, in Varanasi. During his address, the PM thanked the Japanese people and the Japanese government. “Honoured to have participated with @narendramodi in the Inauguration Ceremony of Varanasi Convention Centre.We are proud of Japan’s support for this prestigious project through Grant Aid. Hope our friendship will further flourish” the Japanese ambassador to India tweeted. The foundation stone for Rudraksh was laid in 2015 by former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.