Two vaccine doses given to police personnel successful in preventing 95 per cent COVID deaths: ICMR study

The study, presented by NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul, was conducted in Tamil Nadu to see the vaccine effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 deaths.

Published: 16th July 2021 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease are ready at a new vaccination center in Paris.

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to high-risk police personnel were successful in preventing 95 per cent deaths due to coronavirus in the Delta variant-driven second wave, according to an ICMR study.

The study, presented by NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul, was conducted in Tamil Nadu to see the vaccine effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 deaths.

About 1,17,524 police personnel were analysed for the study out of which unvaccinated were 17,059, while those who received one dose were 32,792 and those fully vaccinated were 67,673.

The study further showed that the number of COVID-19 deaths among unvaccinated police personnel was 20, while among those who received the first dose was 7 and second dose was four.

Moreover, vaccine effectiveness in those who took the first dose was 82 per cent and in those who took both doses was 95 per cent.

"Two doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to high-risk police personnel were successful in preventing 95 per cent deaths due to coronavirus in the Delta variant-driven second wave," the study said.

"Incidence of COVID-19 deaths per 1,000 was 1.17 among unvaccinated, 0.21 among partially vaccinated and 0.06 in fully vaccinated," the study showed.

Sharing the study, Paul reiterated the importance of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing severe infection.

"We would like to reiterate that our vaccines are effective and hugely safe. Pregnant women and lactating women should receive it. Patients with cancer and diabetes are even more needy in this requirement and here is real life data to show vaccine effectiveness to prevent deaths is huge," Paul said.

"But we should also remember that not just vaccines but we also need to mask up to prevent infection," he said.

On July 2, Paul presented a similar study conducted on police personnel in Punjab.

The study had found that both the doses of Covid vaccine provide around 98 per cent protection from death due to the disease, while one dose gives nearly 92 per cent shield.

