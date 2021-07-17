STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal BJP MLAs led by Suvendu to protest in Delhi during Mamata’s visit

Mamata on Thursday announced that she will visit Delhi for a week starting from July 25.

Published: 17th July 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File photo| PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  The heat in West Bengal politics is set to rise as BJP MLAs, led by the leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, are planning to visit Delhi and hold a demonstration against the alleged lawlessness in the state, at a time when Mamata Banerjee will be in the Capital for a week-long consultation with leaders of opposition parties. 

Mamata on Thursday announced that she will visit Delhi for a week starting from July 25. The BJP MLAs will raise their voices against the TMC on the streets of Delhi as Mamata bids to knit together an anti-BJP front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.  

“Armed with the findings of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) which revealed the lawlessness in the state, our party’s elected MLAs from Bengal will demonstrate in Delhi. We will highlight the plight of the common people. The NHRC said the situation in Bengal is the manifestation of the law of the ruler, instead of rule of law. Our direction of protest will be aimed at the Commission’s findings,” said a BJP leader.

Sources in the saffron camp said the decision to stage a demonstration in Delhi was taken on Friday, a day Mamata announced her visit.  “We will portray Mamata as a head of a state who failed to protect her own people from the violence unleashed by her party workers,” said a BJP leader. The ruling Trinamool Congress, too, is determined to leave no stone unturned. Party’s newly-appointed general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will also be visiting Delhi and is expected to lead protests against Centre over hike in fuel prices.

