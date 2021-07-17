STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leader Urusa Rana accuses party's UP unit chief of misbehaving with her

She said when the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was going on, Lallu used to seek her help.

Published: 17th July 2021 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu (Photo| Facebook)

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Congress leader Urusa Rana, the daughter of poet Munnawar Rana, alleged on Friday that the party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief, Ajay Kumar Lallu, misbehaved with her when she went to greet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her dharna at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Hazratganj here.

"Before the dharna, when I went to greet Priyanka Gandhi, Lallu misbehaved with me and asked me to go away," Rana, who is the vice-president of the central zone of the Congress's women wing, said.

She said when the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was going on, Lallu used to seek her help, adding that she was "hurt" by the treatment meted out to her on Friday.

When asked, Lallu denied that any such thing happened.

"Urusa is a party office-bearer and there is no question of misbehaving with her. I myself introduced her to Priyanka Gandhi," he said.

The place from where Urusa said she was removed was earmarked only for Priyanka Gandhi, Lallu added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi met representatives of farmer organisations at the party office here and later, attended a meeting with the executive members, office-bearers, district and city presidents of the Congress.

On the second day of her visit to Uttar Pradesh, the Congress general secretary will be meeting the party workers from Amethi and Raebareli.

She will also meet former MPs, MLAs, and Congress office-bearers of the districts and frontal organisations, and return to Delhi in the evening.

Comments(1)

  • chandrasekaran
    He is a fighter and is on the streets and has been kept under house arrest umpteen number of times by the autocrat CM of UP. Growing in popularity taking on the govt. The dirty tricks dept of bjp with its agents in the media has started a smear campaign. BJp has made politics so dirty that nobody who is decent can ever think of entering. This is what happens when illiterates who masquerade as know-all and tadipars are at the helm
    23 hours ago reply
