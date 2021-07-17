STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIR against UP Congress chief Lallu, others in connection with Lucknow silent protest 

Published: 17th July 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A case has been registered against three persons, including UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, who sat on a silent protest in front of a Mahatma Gandhi statue here along with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, police said on Saturday.

The case has been registered for damaging public property, sitting on protest without permission and without giving prior information, Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur said.

Gandhi, on a two-day visit to Lucknow, had protested along with other party members in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at GPO Park on Friday.

Police said the Congress workers damaged an iron net structure located in the GPO Park, and violated the Epidemic Act, during the protest.

"The FIR has been registered against UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Congress leaders Ved Prakash Tripathi and Diljit Singh, and 500-600 unidentified party workers. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is not named in the FIR," Thakur told PTI.

UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said Gandhi sat on the silent protest to highlight the atrocities on women, anarchy of the administration and police.

"Women are not safe in the state. Priyankaji sat on a 'maun vrat' (silent protest) at the feet of Mahatma Gandhi for ending this jungle raj and to uproot this dictatorial government," Lallu said on Saturday.

TAGS
Ajay Kumar Lallu Priyanka Gandhi congress protest UP Congress
