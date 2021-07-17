STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IAS officer in Bihar lodges police complaint; CM Nitish Kumar among those named

Sudhir Kumar, a 1987 batch IAS officer, reached the Gardanibagh police station around noon and was allegedly made to wait for four hours before he was given a receipt of his written complaint.

Published: 17th July 2021 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: A disgruntled IAS officer on Saturday left the administrative machinery here stunned when he reached a police station with a complaint seeking lodging of an FIR against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, besides several top officials.

Sudhir Kumar, a 1987 batch IAS officer, reached the Gardanibagh police station around noon and was allegedly made to wait for four hours before he was given a receipt of his written complaint.

"The matter pertains to forgery. Those named in the complaint include people from top to bottom. I will not take any names", the bureaucrat, who is at present a member of the state revenue board, told reporters.

However, when repeatedly asked whether the chief minister has been named in the FIR, he replied with a categorical "yes".

Another official, whose name he admitted to have mentioned in the complaint was IPS officer Manu Maharaj, a former SSP of Patna who has since been promoted to the DIG rank and is at present posted elsewhere.

The IAS officer, who is scheduled to retire early next year, had spent three years in jail after being named in a job recruitment scam until the Supreme Court granted him bail in October last year.

He declined to divulge the details of his complaint, saying "it pertains to fraud and forgery of documents" and when asked how many people were approximately named by him, replied curtly "I don't keep a count".

Nonetheless, he made the sardonic remark "look at the state of rule of law in Bihar where an IAS officer is kept waiting for four hours. No FIR has been lodged. I have been simply handed over a receipt of my complaint. The same thing had happened when I had gone to Shastri Nagar police station in March, with the same set of documents."

"My efforts to gather information about the progress with regard to the previous complaint, which included an RTI, proved to be of no avail".

Gardanibagh SHO Arun Kumar, who was approached for comments, said "the complaint has been received and sir (the IAS officer) has been given a receipt. All necessary legal action will follow".

He, however, declined to confirm that the chief minister's name was there in the complaint, asserting "it is a matter of investigation. We cannot divulge the contents".

Predictably, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav latched on to the matter, demanding a thorough inquiry into the allegations made by the IAS officer for whom he also sought adequate security.

"The chief minister ought to come clean on this issue. He must not shy away from getting the matter thoroughly investigated unless he has something to hide", the RJD leader told reporters.

"Nitish Kumar used to chide me for not coming out with explanation. Now it is his turn", Yadav said, in a tongue in cheek reference to his own name cropping up in a money laundering case four years ago, while he was the Deputy CM, which led his boss to break ties with the RJD and cross over to the BJP-led NDA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudhir Kumar Nitish Kumar JDU
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp