STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra reports 8,172 COVID-19 cases; vaccination starts for pregnant women

The case fatality rate stood at 2.04 per cent, while there are 1,00,429 active cases in the state, the health department said in a release.

Published: 17th July 2021 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

A healthworker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 8,172 new COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths which took the state's infection tally to 62,05,190 and death toll to 1,26,851, the health department said in a release.

As many as 8,950 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the total of recovered persons to 59,74,594.

The state has a recovery rate of 96.28 per cent.

The case fatality rate stood at 2.04 per cent, while there are 1,00,429 active cases in the state, the release said.

There are 5,77,615 people in home quarantine while 4,156 people are in institutional quarantine.

With 2,20,851 samples tested since Friday evening, the tally of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 4,52,60,468.

Mumbai city reported 469 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, taking its caseload to 7,30,703 and death toll to 15,690.

The larger Mumbai division that covers neighbouring satellite towns reported 1,512 cases and 29 deaths.

The division's case tally rose to 16,24,459 and death toll to 33,231.

Nashik division reported 979 cases and seven deaths, while the Pune division added 2,493 cases and 29 deaths.

Out of 29 deaths, 16 were reported from Satara district alone.

Kolhapur division added 2,635 new cases and 48 deaths.

Aurangabad division reported 170 cases and one death, while Latur division recorded 291 cases and seven deaths.

Akola division reported 51 cases and zero deaths, while Nagpur division recorded 41 new cases and three fatalities.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 62,05,190; New cases 8,172; Total deaths 1,26,851; Recoveries 59,74,594; Active cases 1,00,429; Total tests 4,52,60,468.

The civic authorities in Navi Mumbai held a special COVID-19 vaccination camp for pregnant women on Saturday and created awareness among them about the benefits of vaccination, an official said.

At least 27 pregnant women took the jab at the special camp, where civic officials also informed 232 women who attended the programme about the benefits of taking the vaccine, said Mahendra Konde, the public relations officer of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

With the testing rate of 87.10 per cent, the NMMC has topped the list in COVID-19 testing, the official claimed.

Of the total population of 15 lakh, more than 13 lakh people have been tested for the infection so far and the process is still on, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavoirus
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp