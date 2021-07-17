STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor girl raped in Uttar Pradesh's Mau, accused held

According to the police, a crowd immediately gathered at the spot and the man was also identified.

Published: 17th July 2021 07:04 PM

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

MAU (Uttar Pradesh): A one-and-a-half-year old girl was allegedly raped by a man here, police said on Saturday.

The man took the minor girl away on the pretext of buying her toffees on Friday night. He took her to a secluded spot and allegedly raped her. He later left the girl outside her house and fled, police said, quoting the complaint from the victim's family.



The police reached the spot and later arrested the accused, officials said.

Superintendent of police, P Sushil Chandrabhan Ghule, who visited the spot on Saturday, said the girl has been admitted to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

A case is being registered based on the complaint of the relatives and the accused has been arrested.

A request will be made to hear the matter in a fast track court, the SP added.

Comments

