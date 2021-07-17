Pilot slams BJP for instability in Uttarakhand

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday blamed BJP for creating instability in Uttarakhand by changing chief ministers twice in four months.

Pilot held a press conference in Dehradun. “BJP has cheated the people of Uttarakhand. People voted them to power to work, not go change chief ministers every other day. This shows that the government has failed to deliver the people’s expectations,” said the former Deputy CM of Rajasthan.

Pilot lashed out at the state government and Centre for inflation and unemployment. “Inflation in India has touched an all-time high, with rising petrol and deisel prices. Now, prices of diesel and petrol are more than desi ghee. This is when the price of crude oil in the international market is going down. The Centre and state both have cheated the people of Uttarakhand,” added Pilot.