STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab picture awaits clarity as Sidhu meets Sonia, Amarinder hosts leaders

Already, there are indications that some of the party leaders want a Hindu as the Punjab Congress president.

Published: 17th July 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

NS Sidhu in Delhi on Friday | EXpRESS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH :  Amid speculations on the elevation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief and reservations expressed by CM Amarinder Singh, the cricketer-turned-politician met party president Sonia Gandhi on Friday. A decision to end the tussle is expected soon.

The one-hour meeting was also attended by Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat. After the meeting at Sonia’s residence in Delhi, Sidhu left without speaking to the media. Rawat said he was there to submit his report on Punjab to the party president and the issue is yet to be decided.

Sources said it is not clear what was discussed in the meeting, but added that Amarinder had expressed displeasure over reports of Sidhu’s elevation on Thursday. Before Sidhu met Sonia, an officer on special duty representing Amarinder met Sonia. It was termed a routine visit.

It’s learnt that Rawat might meet Amarinder. Already, there are indications that some of the party leaders want a Hindu as the Punjab Congress president. Both Amarinder and Sidhu are Jat Sikhs and it is not clear how a majority of party workers in the state would react to the appointment of a Hindu. 

Member of Parliament and senior Congress leader Manish Tewari tweeted: “Demographics of Punjab — Sikhs: 57.75%, Hindus: 38.49%, Dalits:  31:94% (Sikh & Hindus). Punjab is both progressive & secular. But balancing social interest groups is key to equality,” he said, and added a graph showing the religious composition in Punjab.

On Thursday night, there weere hectic activities in Chandigarh, where Amarinder met more than 20 party leaders, including cabinet ministers Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Aruna Chaudhary and Sunder Shyam Arora. Several MLAs and MPs were also present at his farmhouse. 

Sidhu also met four cabinet ministers and at least six MLAs at the official residence of Co-operative and Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. Others who attended Sidhu’s two-hour meeting were cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Charanjit Singh Channi and MLAs Pargat Singh, Kulbir Zira, Barinderjit Singh Pahra and Kuljit Nagra. All this makes the situation in Punjab Congress is complex and complicated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
punjab punjab congress amarinder singh Navjot Singh Sidhu
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp