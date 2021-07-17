Retired serviceman Vombatkere, who challenged sedition law in SC, a man of many crusades

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, who on Thursday questioned the Centre about the need for the colonial sedition law, lauded the petitioner Major General SG Vombatkere (retired) as somebody who has staked his whole life for the country as a soldier, and now has been a veteran of many battles to uphold the nation’s Constitutional values.

Back in Mysuru, the 79-year-old Vombatkere is known as a major voice for the protection of the heritage of Mysuru and a crusader on environment and development issues in Mysuru.As a member of the Mysuru heritage committee and member of the Mysore Grahaka Parishat, he has taken up various subjects pertaining to the city — chopping of trees for development works, the Disneyland project and many others that were projected to have an adverse effect on the environment — during his three decades of stay in Mysuru.

Having served in the Army for 35 years and rising to the rank of Major General, he retired as Additional Director General in charge of disciple and vigilance at the Army Headquarters.“We have a great association and know him since 2004 and he is a man of discipline and commands respect. He always thinks and works for the protection of Mysuru’s heritage. If he is with us, it’s a great strength and he is also a role model to many,” says historian and heritage expert N S Rangaraju.

Human rights activist and advocate Baburaj said Vombatkere has been a notable voice in environment and heritage issues related to Mysuru. He recalled how the retired army officer had led a protest to prevent the chopping of trees for road widening near Deputy Commissioner’s official residence.When contacted, Maj Gen Vombatkere declined to comment saying that the matter is sub-judice.