Six fresh Covid cases reported in Ladakh; tally reaches 20,240

By PTI

LEH: The Union Territory of Ladakh on Saturday recorded six fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 20,240, while nine more patients were cured of the disease.

The total number of recoveries in the region rose to 19,929, officials said. Among the new COVID-19 cases, two persons tested positive for the virus in Leh district and four in Kargil district, they said.

A total of 2,799 sample reports -- 1,337 in Leh and 1,462 in Kargil -- were found negative for the infection, they said. There was no death from COVID-19 in Ladakh in the past 24 hours, officials said.

The Union territory has so far recorded 206 coronavirus-related deaths, with the worst-hit Leh accounting for 148 fatalities followed by 58 in Kargil, they said.

A total of nine patients -- five in Leh and four in Kargil -- were cured and subsequently discharged from hospitals, officials said.

The number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh as of now is 105 -- 79 in Leh and 26 in Kargil, they added.