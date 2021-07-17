STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP's proposed population control measures attempt to keep communal agenda alive: Jairam Ramesh

He alleged that the BJP is best at hiding its failures and raising non-issues ahead of every election.

Published: 17th July 2021 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government's proposed population control measures, claiming it is nothing but BJP's attempt to polarise society and keep the communal agenda alive during the assembly polls.

He alleged that the BJP is best at hiding its failures and raising non-issues ahead of every election.

The former union minister also raised concerns on population control measures in the country and said India will have to prepare for an ageing population and not a growing population by 2031.

"This is nothing but BJPs attempt to polarise society and keep the communal agenda alive during UP assembly polls."

"This is yet another attempt to whip up communal passions and prejudices," Ramesh told PTI.

He said the Modi Government's own Economic Survey for the year 2018-19 comprehensively challenges and debunks the assumptions and motivations behind bills on population control measures.

Incidentally, there have been 28 such bills since 2000, he noted.

Several BJP MPs propose to bring private member bills on population control in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The senior Congress leader said India's total fertility rate has fallen very dramatically even without the type of measures being proposed in the bills.

Ramesh also shared a thread on the population control debate on Twitter, raising concerns over India's ageing population.

He said some states have already gone below the replacement level of 2.1 fertility rates.

"The crucial tipping point in demography is when replacement level of fertility reaches 2.1. Subsequently, after a generation or two, the population will stabilise or begin to decline. Kerala was first in 1988, followed by Tamil Nadu five years later."

"By now, a large majority of Indian states have achieved replacement levels of fertility. By 2026, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will also do so with Bihar being the last by 2030," he said.

"I wonder how many in the BJP are aware of the basic facts that Modi Sarkar's own 2018-19 Economic Survey had presented in Parliament in July 2019," he said, sharing the survey in a tweet.

"The graph shows India is set to witness a sharp slowdown in population growth in the next two decades," he said sharing the image where total fertility rates of states were falling below the replacement level fertility of 2.1."

"By Modi Sarkar's own estimate in the Economic Survey 2018-19, some states in India will have to prepare for an ageing population by 2031, not growing population."

"This will be driven by existing policies to empower women, family planning programmes and socio-economic changes," he said.

He noted that all this will become clear when one reads Volume 1 Chapter 7 of the 2018-19 Economic Survey and shared a copy of the same on Twitter.

The comments came days after Uttar Pradesh, where assembly polls are due next year, made public its draft population control bill and the Assam government proposed a policy on population control.

The Uttar Pradesh draft population bill contains provisions that seek to debar people having more than two children from the benefits of government schemes and proposes perks to those who follow the two-child policy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jairam Ramesh BJP Congress Population Control Law
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp