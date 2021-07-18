STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bajwa meets Amarinder as speculation spirals over Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief

Besides Rajya Sabha member Bajwa, Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh and Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi also met the chief minister.

Published: 18th July 2021 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 12:28 AM

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Congress president Partap Singh Bajwa met Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday as the talk of Navjot Singh Sidhu being appointed chief of the party's state unit gathered force.

Bajwa, a strident critic of the chief minister, called on Amarinder Singh at his residence on a day when Sidhu held a series of meetings with Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar and several MLAs, including the CM's loyalists.

"Punjab Speaker Rana K P Singh, Rajya Sabha MP and former Punjab Congress president Partap Singh Bajwa and cabinet minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi call on Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh at his residence," tweeted the CM's media advisor while sharing a photograph of these leaders sitting together.

Congress MP Manish Tewari retweeted the photo and said it was good to see Bajwa and Amarinder together and noted that the Rajya Sabha MP and the chief minister would make a good team ahead.

"Good to see Partap Singh Bajwa and Captain Amarinder Singh together along with our Hon'ble Speaker Rana K P Singh and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi.

"Partap, who I know since 1983, and Captain Sahib would make a good team for the times ahead. He is an old dyed in the wool Congressman," said Tewari.

Bajwa had earlier targeted the chief minister over the issue of the pre-poll promise of taking action against the perpetrators of the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and subsequent police firing incidents in 2015.

He had also come out in support of MLA Pargat Singh who had accused the chief minister's political advisor of threatening him.

Earlier in the day, Amarinder Singh met AICC general secretary and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat, who flew down to Chandigarh in what was seen as an effort to placate the chief minister.

