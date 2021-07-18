BJP wants longer Assembly session in Delhi, but not in Goa: GFP

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa Forward Party on Sunday said the BJP wanted the Assembly session in Delhi, which is ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party, to be extended from two days to 10 but does not want the same to happen here.

Quoting media reports, which have claimed that Delhi BJP led by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, wanted the Assembly session there, scheduled for July 29 and 30, to be longer, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai tweeted on the issue.

"Why doesn't @DrPramodPSawant have sense of democracy and free speech that @BJP4India #Delhi BJP leader @RamvirBidhuri has? Extending the #Assembly facilitates people's voice to be heard, in these testing times. We're only asking for #Goa's voice to be heard," Sardesai tweeted.

The GFP and Congress have been demanding that the Goa Assembly session, scheduled for three days from July 28, be extended.