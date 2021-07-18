Common entrance test for central varsities to be conducted in 2022-23: UGC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Higher education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) on Sunday announced that the admission process in the central universities this year will continue as per past practices while the common entrance test will be carried out from 2022-23 session.

There are 41 central universities in India and the UGC under the Union education ministry plans to streamline the admissions in these institutions through the Central Universities Common Entrance Test.

In view of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, admission process in Central Universities during Acad Session 2021-22, may continue as per past practice.

"In view of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, admission process in Central Universities during Academic Session 2021-22, may continue as per past practice. Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) may be implemented from Acad Session 2022-23," the UGC said on Twitter on Sunday.

This comes a day after the regulator instructed all universities and colleges to start classes for fresh undergraduate and post graduate students latest by October 1. Most higher educational institutions plan to start admission process once school boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education announce their results by 31 July.

In a circular, the UGC has asked institutions to complete admission process for UG and PG programmes via online, offline or blended mode depending on the ground situation with regard to Covid pandemic in various parts of the country.

The deadline for completing fresh admissions has been kept at 30 September. Classes too have to be started in online, offline or blended mode as per situation in every state.