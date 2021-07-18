STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress trying to replace 'failed' CM with Navjot Singh Sidhu who is known more for 'theatrics': Sukhbir Badal

The Congress government was not only pursuing a policy of divide and rule but was helmed by the worst chief minister in the history of Punjab, Badal alleged.

Published: 18th July 2021 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The opposition SAD on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress over the feud within its Punjab unit and said the party was trying to replace a "failed" chief minister with Navjot Singh Sidhu who is known more for his "theatrics".

The opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also took potshots at the Congress and said that the ongoing infighting in the ruling party was only for a chair.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu have been at loggerheads over various issues.

Sidhu was appointed as the Punjab Congress president Sunday night.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said everyone knows Sidhu's record as the local bodies minister during the course of which he did nothing to uplift the condition of any town or city in the state.

Now the Congress is trying to indulge in another drama by replacing its failed chief minister with former minister Sidhu who is known more for theatrics rather than administrative role, Badal said in a statement here.

The Congress government was not only pursuing a policy of divide and rule but was helmed by the worst chief minister in the history of Punjab, he alleged.

The AAP's Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann said the feud within the Congress for a post alone has done a great disservice to Punjab, Punjabis and 'Punjabiyat'.

Now the Congress would have to pay the price with interest in the upcoming assembly elections, said Mann in a statement here.

The Sangrur MP said the only agenda for all the Congress leaders was to occupy the seat.

"Someone is fighting to save the chair and another one is trying to grab that chair, he said.

Mann said the people of Punjab have made up their minds to teach a lesson to the Congress in the 2022 assembly polls.

